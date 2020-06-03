Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges State Bank of Pakistan to intervene to stablize rupee against dollar

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to immediately intervene in order to stabilize rupee against dollar that was vital for saving the economy from adverse effects of the currency fluctuation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to immediately intervene in order to stabilize rupee against dollar that was vital for saving the economy from adverse effects of the currency fluctuation.

ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, in a statement, said approximately $200-300 million was expected on due dates of forwarding booking, but non-maturity of that amount had created shortage of dollars in the market leading to sharp fall in the value of rupee.

He said that due to the COVID-19, all major export markets of Pakistan had been badly hit due to which export orders for Pakistani products had declined.

Ahmed Waheed said Pakistan mostly depended on imported capital goods and raw material to meet the needs of local industry, but the falling value of rupee would make all imported goods and raw material costly.

It would also enhance the cost of debt servicing leading to more pressure on the country's forex reserves, he added.

Due to rise in the cost of imports, production cost would further go up that would affect the competitiveness of exports, he said.

The ICCI president claimed that Pakistan's imports were much higher compared to its exports and rupee depreciation would thus bring more problems to the overall economy.

He cautioned that if rupee continued to fall, it would badly affect the trade and industrial activities leading to bankruptcy of many small medium enterprises. He urged the the SBP to make immediate intervention to bring stability in the value of domestic currency as the continuous fall in the value of rupee would hike the cost of imports manifold.

He also urged the SBP to lift ban on forward cover facility for importers by allowing them future hedging of imports so that they could be saved from the negative effects.