UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges State Bank Of Pakistan To Intervene To Stablize Rupee Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:43 AM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges State Bank of Pakistan to intervene to stablize rupee against dollar

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to immediately intervene in order to stabilize rupee against dollar that was vital for saving the economy from adverse effects of the currency fluctuation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to immediately intervene in order to stabilize rupee against dollar that was vital for saving the economy from adverse effects of the currency fluctuation.

ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, in a statement, said approximately $200-300 million was expected on due dates of forwarding booking, but non-maturity of that amount had created shortage of dollars in the market leading to sharp fall in the value of rupee.

He said that due to the COVID-19, all major export markets of Pakistan had been badly hit due to which export orders for Pakistani products had declined.

Ahmed Waheed said Pakistan mostly depended on imported capital goods and raw material to meet the needs of local industry, but the falling value of rupee would make all imported goods and raw material costly.

It would also enhance the cost of debt servicing leading to more pressure on the country's forex reserves, he added.

Due to rise in the cost of imports, production cost would further go up that would affect the competitiveness of exports, he said.

The ICCI president claimed that Pakistan's imports were much higher compared to its exports and rupee depreciation would thus bring more problems to the overall economy.

He cautioned that if rupee continued to fall, it would badly affect the trade and industrial activities leading to bankruptcy of many small medium enterprises. He urged the the SBP to make immediate intervention to bring stability in the value of domestic currency as the continuous fall in the value of rupee would hike the cost of imports manifold.

He also urged the SBP to lift ban on forward cover facility for importers by allowing them future hedging of imports so that they could be saved from the negative effects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Chamber Market Commerce All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

11 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

11 minutes ago

Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills Prominent Cleric, ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.