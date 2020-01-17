UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Calls For Furniture City In Islamabad To Promote Exports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:34 PM

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has called upon the government to establish furniture cities or furniture zones in Islamabad and in other major cities of the countries that would help in promoting exports of furniture products

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has called upon the government to establish furniture cities or furniture zones in Islamabad and in other major cities of the countries that would help in promoting exports of furniture products.

He said Pakistan has huge potential to promote trade and exports of furniture products and government should address key issues of this industry for its better growth. He said this while addressing a delegation of Furniture Association Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Sheikh Javed Iqbal.

All Pakistan Furniture Association President Taj Abbasi, Chairman Zahid Hussain, President Anjuman-e-TijaranAjmal Baloch, President Super Market Malik Rab Nawaz, President G-11 Market Sheikh Awais, Khalid Chaudhry and others were present at the occasion.Muhammad Ahmed Waheedsaid that global furniture market was of billions of Dollars, but Pakistan's share in it was quite nominal and stressed that government should develop furniture cities across the country that would promote this industry and boost its exports.

He assured that ICCI would cooperate with Furniture Association Islamabad in resolving their key issues.Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Javed Iqbal, President, Furniture Association, Golra Road, Islamabad said that their market was located within Islamabad, but CDA was not owning it and problems were multiplying.

He said that street lights were installed but connection was not provided to them due to which theft incidents at night were on the rise in their market. He said furniture traders were facing problems due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad and urged that government should arrange early passage of its amended bill from parliament for its promulgation.Ajmal Baloch, President, Anjuman-e-Tijaran Pakistan informed the participants about efforts of trade leaders to resolve tax issues of small traders and rent control act.

He said that Prime Minister would soon announce tax measures for traders that would address their many concerns.

Related Topics

Your Thoughts and Comments

