Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for promulgation of balance rent law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad was a longstanding issue of local traders and ICCI would play role for early solution of this problems to facilitate the growth of trading activities.

This was observed by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while addressing a 60-member delegation of Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad which visited ICCI led by its President Liaquat Butt to congratulate the new office bearers.

Chairman Founder Group Zubair Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that ICCI was in touch with Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corportion Islamabad (MCI), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Police, ICT Administrations and other business related organizations for resolving the key issues of business community and assured that during his tenure, Chamber would step up efforts for redress of the issues of markets including F-10 Markaz.

Speaking at the occasion, Liaqat Butt, President, Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad said that government should take traders on board on initiatives for broadening the tax base.

He said that after Blue Area and F-10 Markaz were the second largest business centers of Islamabad and urged that CDA and MCI to focus on its development on modern lines.