UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Promulgation Of Balance Rent Law

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:54 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for promulgation of balance rent law

Promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad was a longstanding issue of local traders and ICCI would play role for early solution of this problems to facilitate the growth of trading activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad was a longstanding issue of local traders and ICCI would play role for early solution of this problems to facilitate the growth of trading activities.

This was observed by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while addressing a 60-member delegation of Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad which visited ICCI led by its President Liaquat Butt to congratulate the new office bearers.

Chairman Founder Group Zubair Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that ICCI was in touch with Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corportion Islamabad (MCI), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Police, ICT Administrations and other business related organizations for resolving the key issues of business community and assured that during his tenure, Chamber would step up efforts for redress of the issues of markets including F-10 Markaz.

Speaking at the occasion, Liaqat Butt, President, Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad said that government should take traders on board on initiatives for broadening the tax base.

He said that after Blue Area and F-10 Markaz were the second largest business centers of Islamabad and urged that CDA and MCI to focus on its development on modern lines.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Rent Chamber FBR Market Commerce Capital Development Authority Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

14 minutes ago

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

40 minutes ago

Pompeo, Di Maio Discuss Libya, Aim to Work for Cea ..

12 seconds ago

Pakistan extends invitation to Taliban Political C ..

13 seconds ago

Early lentil cultivation suggested

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.