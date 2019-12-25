Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) to pant one million trees in 2020 under its Go Green Islamabad initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with ICT Administration has launched a Go Green Islamabad Campaign to plant one million trees in Islamabad in 2020.Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a tree in front of ICCI building.

Waseem Ahmed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gohar Wazir, Danish Zakir, Ms. Mahreen Baloch Assistant Commissioners and others were also present at the occasion.Addressing the gathering, Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that ICCI has always actively participated in good works and launching Go Green Islamabad campaign was another positive step of Chamber that was laudable.

He assured that ICT Administration would fully cooperate with ICCI in making this campaign successful.He said that ICCI was the first Chamber of the country to have planned to plant one million trees in Islamabad that would support the PM's initiative of Green Pakistan.

He said that ICT Administration would identify places for ICCI to plant trees to make the environment of Islamabad healthier.He said that the survival rate of plants was 50 percent as animals and termite damaged planted trees and stressed that good care should be taken of the planted trees to improve their survival rate.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a target of planting 10 billion trees in five years and launching Go Green Islamabad campaign was to support his initiative.He said that CDA, MCI, Islamabad Police, diplomats, schools and others institutions would be involved in this noble cause to make Islamabad green and beautiful.

He said that ICCI would welcome any institution that wanted to become part of this campaign.