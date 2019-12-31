UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Thanks IIUI For Giving It Representation In ISAC

Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Saif ur Rahman Khan, Acting President and Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) have congratulated Muhammad Aslam Khokhar, Executive Member ICCI for his nomination by International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) as a "Member" of University's Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) for EhsaasUndergraduate Scholarship Program and hoped that he would play his role in the best interest of deserving students

They also thanked the IIUI Management for nominating Muhammad Aslam Khokhar as member ISAC and said that it would also contribute positively towards further improving industry-academia linkages for the benefit of students and local industry.

ICCI Office Bearers said that Pakistan was one of the youngest county in the world and providing higher education to youth would transform them into a great dividend for the country.

They said that the students of low income groups in Pakistan were facing problems in getting even access to higher education and appreciated the initiative of the government for launching Ehsass Undergraduate Scholarship Program that would eliminate unequal access to higher education and provide more opportunities to students of low income segments for enrolment in higher education programs so that they could play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

