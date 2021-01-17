UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Market Committee Elects Waseem Chaudhry As Vice-chairman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

Islamabad market committee elects Waseem Chaudhry as vice-chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The members of Islamabad market committee I-11/4 has elected Waseem Chaudhry as vice-chairman unopposed.

It was decided in a meeting held here under the supervision of chairman market committee Roshdil Khan Hoti.

Around nine members of the committee attended the meeting and gave his vote in favour of Waseem.

The committee had invited application of nominees for the vacant seat to which Faisal proposed the name of Waseem while Asif endorsed him.

Former vice-chairman Arshad had resigned the seat due to some unknown reasons.

The chairman, vice-chairman and all members of market committee would continue to perform their duties untill further orders by the ministry of interior, Roshdil Khan told APP. Later, Waseem Chaudhry thanked all the member for showing confidence on him and vowed to resolve the issue of 'Mandi' with efficacy.

Waseem is a member of market committee and a commission agent (Arti) in fruit and vegetable market.

