Islamabad Women’s Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (IWCCI) Delegation Visits FPCCI T
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 09:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A delegation of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) led by Samina Fazil Founder President of IWCCI visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).
They met with FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and newly elected members and felicitated them on winning the FPCCI election, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh said that women empowerment is at the top of our agenda without which the dream of national development cannot be achieved.
He said that IWCCI is one of the most effective women’s chambers in the country which is playing a laudable role in empowering women through entrepreneurship.
He said that the FPCCI will extend all possible help towards this noble cause, adding that financial and digital literacy is very important to empower women.
Karim Aziz Malik Chairman FPCCI Capital Office and Malik Sohail Hussain Chairman Coordination said that women empowerment is a challenge in Pakistan but it’s necessary to improve the economic landscape in the country.
They urged the government to simplify policies and provide an enabling environment for small medium businesses run by women.
