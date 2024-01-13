Open Menu

Islamabad Women’s Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (IWCCI) Delegation Visits FPCCI T

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) delegation visits FPCCI t

A delegation of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) led by Samina Fazil Founder President of IWCCI visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of  Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A delegation of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) led by Samina Fazil Founder President of IWCCI visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of  Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

They met with FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and newly elected members and felicitated them on winning the FPCCI election, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh said that women empowerment is at the top of our agenda without which the dream of national development cannot be achieved.

He said that IWCCI is one of the most effective women’s chambers in the country which is playing a laudable role in empowering women through entrepreneurship.

He said that the FPCCI will extend all possible help towards this noble cause, adding that  financial and digital literacy is very important to empower women.

Karim Aziz Malik Chairman FPCCI Capital Office and Malik Sohail Hussain Chairman Coordination said that women empowerment is a challenge in Pakistan but it’s necessary to improve the economic landscape in the country.

They urged the government to simplify policies and provide an enabling environment for small medium businesses run by women.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Chamber Women Commerce All Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal

PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal

6 minutes ago
 National exhibition of paintings begins

National exhibition of paintings begins

6 minutes ago
 ISSI holds event marking Global Day of Action for ..

ISSI holds event marking Global Day of Action for Gaza

6 minutes ago
 IGP visits under-construction Police Khidmat Marka ..

IGP visits under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz

6 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses petition against acceptance of Nawaz ..

LHC dismisses petition against acceptance of Nawaz papers

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects revamping of PIC

Commissioner inspects revamping of PIC

13 minutes ago
LHC allows Parvez Elahi's wife to contest election ..

LHC allows Parvez Elahi's wife to contest elections from two constituencies

13 minutes ago
 ECP warns candidates seeking symbol of other party ..

ECP warns candidates seeking symbol of other party of consequences

13 minutes ago
 25.6m metric tons of wheat production expected

25.6m metric tons of wheat production expected

13 minutes ago
 Rs 490m to be spent on upgradation of Hazrat Shah ..

Rs 490m to be spent on upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shamas shrine: Minister

13 minutes ago
 More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

1 hour ago
 Students should focus on entrepreneurship for pros ..

Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business