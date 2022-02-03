UrduPoint.com

Islamic Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Delegation Visits SCCI

February 03, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its Secretary Zeeshan Mian visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday.

The delegation met with Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and prominent businessmen.

The delegates briefed Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi about objectives and servicesof Islamic Chamber in providing an e-commerce platform, business meet ups, trade exhibitionsand development of opportunities in various sectors.

