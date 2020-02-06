Islamic Development Bank announces scholarships for Pakistanis

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Jeddah has announced scholarship programme for year 2020-21 session for the member and Muslim countries including Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Jeddah has announced scholarship programme for year 2020-21 session for the member and Muslim countries including Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) citizens.

According to the official sources from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) the scholarships programme was included Undergraduate, Master's, PhD, Post-Doc Research, IsDB-ISFD scholarships for vocational education and training for 21 least developed member countries and IsDB-ISFD programme for Bachelor programme for 21 least developed member countries.

In order to recognize the importance of qualified human resources for social advancement and sustainable development, the IsDB has been addressing human resources development in member countries alongside its development financing activities, they added.

They said that the selected students from member countries will be placed at any university, both in member countries or also top ranked universities in advanced countries.

Perspective candidates from Pakistan/AJK may apply online directly through-IsDBportal�https://isdbscholarships.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp�until�28th� February, 2020, they informed.

It is worth mentioning here that under Islamic Development Bank scholarship programme, 25 Pakistani scholars were selected in 2019-20 and awarded fully funded scholarship under different categories.

According to the Islamic Development Bank it does not charge any fees at any stage of the scholarship process and warned students to never disclose or send money to any entity or person in relation to your application.

These scholarship programmes were important part of the developmental initiatives led by IsDB to foster technology and knowledge sharing among its member countries and Muslim communities in non-member countries, it added.

The scholarships were designed to attract talented male and female students and build the right competencies required to empower communities and achieving national and global development plans including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).� To combine academic rigours with cost saving, the IsDB has pursued a partnership programme with selected reputable universities worldwide, under which the hosting universities will play an important role to provide the students with the necessary services, mentoring, guidance and counseling to ensure their academic success. Through these strategic partnerships, the IsDB also wishes its graduates to be ready to dedicate themselves to their communities and countries.� The IsDB also expects them to play a leading role in assisting the development of their communities. In other word, the IsDB expects them to be good citizens and competent professionals at the same time.�Currently, the partnership programme was successfully implemented with the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom, Copenhagen University in Denmark, and McGill University in Canada.�In addition, the IsDB was currently partnering with the Ministry of Education in Malaysia, Council of Higher Education in Turkey, Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) in Morocco,�National University of Uzbekistan, Tashkent University of Information Technologies which have been generous enough to provide places for IsDB students on free or subsidized fees.