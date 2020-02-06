UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Development Bank Announces Scholarships For Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:45 PM

Islamic Development Bank announces scholarships for Pakistanis

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Jeddah has announced scholarship programme for year 2020-21 session for the member and Muslim countries including Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Jeddah has announced scholarship programme for year 2020-21 session for the member and Muslim countries including Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) citizens.

According to the official sources from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) the scholarships programme was included Undergraduate, Master's, PhD, Post-Doc Research, IsDB-ISFD scholarships for vocational education and training for 21 least developed member countries and IsDB-ISFD programme for Bachelor programme for 21 least developed member countries.

In order to recognize the importance of qualified human resources for social advancement and sustainable development, the IsDB has been addressing human resources development in member countries alongside its development financing activities, they added.

They said that the selected students from member countries will be placed at any university, both in member countries or also top ranked universities in advanced countries.

Perspective candidates from Pakistan/AJK may apply online directly through-IsDBportal�https://isdbscholarships.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp�until�28th� February, 2020, they informed.

It is worth mentioning here that under Islamic Development Bank scholarship programme, 25 Pakistani scholars were selected in 2019-20 and awarded fully funded scholarship under different categories.

According to the Islamic Development Bank it does not charge any fees at any stage of the scholarship process and warned students to never disclose or send money to any entity or person in relation to your application.

These scholarship programmes were important part of the developmental initiatives led by IsDB to foster technology and knowledge sharing among its member countries and Muslim communities in non-member countries, it added.

The scholarships were designed to attract talented male and female students and build the right competencies required to empower communities and achieving national and global development plans including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).� To combine academic rigours with cost saving, the IsDB has pursued a partnership programme with selected reputable universities worldwide, under which the hosting universities will play an important role to provide the students with the necessary services, mentoring, guidance and counseling to ensure their academic success. Through these strategic partnerships, the IsDB also wishes its graduates to be ready to dedicate themselves to their communities and countries.� The IsDB also expects them to play a leading role in assisting the development of their communities. In other word, the IsDB expects them to be good citizens and competent professionals at the same time.�Currently, the partnership programme was successfully implemented with the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom, Copenhagen University in Denmark, and McGill University in Canada.�In addition, the IsDB was currently partnering with the Ministry of Education in Malaysia, Council of Higher Education in Turkey, Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) in Morocco,�National University of Uzbekistan, Tashkent University of Information Technologies which have been generous enough to provide places for IsDB students on free or subsidized fees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Turkey Canada Jeddah Bank London Male Same Mary Cambridge Oxford Tashkent Uzbekistan United Kingdom Malaysia Morocco Denmark Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money February May HEC 2020 Muslim From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler issues Decree forming Board of Dire ..

6 minutes ago

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

15 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Increased Gas Production by 7% in 201 ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in ..

9 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Manageme ..

12 minutes ago

Anwar Saifullah for developing MNCs

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.