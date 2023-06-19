UrduPoint.com

Israel Approves Development Of Gas Field Near Gaza In Coordination With Egypt, Palestine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Israel Approves Development of Gas Field Near Gaza in Coordination With Egypt, Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Israel has approved the development of the Gaza Marine natural gas field off the coast of the Gaza Strip in coordination with Egyptian authorities and the Palestinian Authority (PA), the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"Implementing the project is subject to coordination between the security services and direct dialogue with Egypt, in coordination with the PA, and the completion of inter-ministerial staff work led by the National Security Council, in order to maintain the security and diplomatic interests of the State of Israel on the matter," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Israeli media noted that the implementation of the Gaza Marine field development project would bring billions of shekels to the Palestinian budget.

The Gaza Marine gas field, discovered in 2000, is estimated to be able to fully meet the energy needs of the Palestinian authorities, and some of the extracted gas can also be exported to other countries. However, according to Israeli broadcaster Arutz Sheva, Tel Aviv is concerned about security issues, assuming that the Palestinian militant group Hamas could sabotage the development of the field.

In February 2021, Egypt and the Palestinian authorities signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Gaza Marine gas field off the coast of the Gaza Strip. In October 2022, media reported that the parties, including Israel, had concluded a framework agreement to develop the gas field.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Egypt Budget Gaza February October Gas Sunday Media Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

45 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.