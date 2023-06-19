Israel Approves Development of Gas Field Near Gaza in Coordination With Egypt, Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Israel has approved the development of the Gaza Marine natural gas field off the coast of the Gaza Strip in coordination with Egyptian authorities and the Palestinian Authority (PA), the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"Implementing the project is subject to coordination between the security services and direct dialogue with Egypt, in coordination with the PA, and the completion of inter-ministerial staff work led by the National Security Council, in order to maintain the security and diplomatic interests of the State of Israel on the matter," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Israeli media noted that the implementation of the Gaza Marine field development project would bring billions of shekels to the Palestinian budget.

The Gaza Marine gas field, discovered in 2000, is estimated to be able to fully meet the energy needs of the Palestinian authorities, and some of the extracted gas can also be exported to other countries. However, according to Israeli broadcaster Arutz Sheva, Tel Aviv is concerned about security issues, assuming that the Palestinian militant group Hamas could sabotage the development of the field.

In February 2021, Egypt and the Palestinian authorities signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Gaza Marine gas field off the coast of the Gaza Strip. In October 2022, media reported that the parties, including Israel, had concluded a framework agreement to develop the gas field.