Israel Conducting Major Operation In Jenin, Hundreds Of Soldiers Participating - IDF

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Israel is conducing one of the largest security operations in Jenin in the West Bank since 2002, and several hundred soldiers are taking part in it, a spokeswoman of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Maria Michelson, told Sputnik on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Israel is conducing one of the largest security operations in Jenin in the West Bank since 2002, and several hundred soldiers are taking part in it, a spokeswoman of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Maria Michelson, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The scale of the operation is very difficult to measure, but in terms of the number of forces involved, this has not happened since 2002. The operation involves several hundred military personnel from various services and units, including IDF soldiers, officers of the special forces of the border police (Yamam) and others," Michelson said.

