Open Menu

Israel Defense Forces Say Its Drone Struck Vehicle With Palestinian Militants Near Jalamah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Israel Defense Forces Say Its Drone Struck Vehicle With Palestinian Militants Near Jalamah

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked and destroyed Wednesday a "suspicious vehicle" with a group of Palestinian militants inside, allegedly involved in a recent shooting near the town of Jalamah, the IDF said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked and destroyed Wednesday a "suspicious vehicle" with a group of Palestinian militants inside, allegedly involved in a recent shooting near the town of Jalamah, the IDF said.

"Following ISA (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle a short while ago, after the cell carried out a shooting adjacent to the town of Jalamah. The terrorist cell has carried out a number of shooting attacks toward communities in Judea and Samaria lately. Following the identification of the terrorist cell, an IDF UAV fired toward the cell and thwarted them," the IDF tweeted.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that three Palestinians were killed in the incident, which occurred north of the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The agency also cited the Palestinian civil defense as saying that its troops reached the vehicle to put out the fire and found three charred bodies inside but were not allowed to pull them out of the car, and ambulances were not allowed to reach the vehicle by the Israeli forces.

The Israeli military struck the vehicle amid the escalating situation in the West Bank in recent days. On Monday, the Israeli military conducted a counterterrorism operation in Jenin to capture wanted Palestinians. Violent clashes with Palestinians erupted during the raid, leaving at least six Palestinians dead and about a hundred wounded.

In response to the Israeli raid, Palestinians on Tuesday carried out a shooting attack in the Israeli settlement of Eli in the West Bank, having killed four Israelis and wounded four others.

Earlier on Wednesday, one Palestinian was killed and 12 were wounded in clashes with Israeli settlers and law enforcers in the town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Israel Vehicle Car Bank Ramallah

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

36 seconds ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

37 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

38 seconds ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

40 seconds ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

42 seconds ago
 US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despi ..

US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

4 minutes ago
 Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance ..

Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance shock'

8 minutes ago
 Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions ..

Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions of Khadija Shah, others

4 minutes ago
 500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

4 minutes ago
 Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' ..

Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' in Attock

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business