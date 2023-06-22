Israel Defense Forces Say Its Drone Struck Vehicle With Palestinian Militants Near Jalamah

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked and destroyed Wednesday a "suspicious vehicle" with a group of Palestinian militants inside, allegedly involved in a recent shooting near the town of Jalamah, the IDF said.

"Following ISA (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle a short while ago, after the cell carried out a shooting adjacent to the town of Jalamah. The terrorist cell has carried out a number of shooting attacks toward communities in Judea and Samaria lately. Following the identification of the terrorist cell, an IDF UAV fired toward the cell and thwarted them," the IDF tweeted.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that three Palestinians were killed in the incident, which occurred north of the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The agency also cited the Palestinian civil defense as saying that its troops reached the vehicle to put out the fire and found three charred bodies inside but were not allowed to pull them out of the car, and ambulances were not allowed to reach the vehicle by the Israeli forces.

The Israeli military struck the vehicle amid the escalating situation in the West Bank in recent days. On Monday, the Israeli military conducted a counterterrorism operation in Jenin to capture wanted Palestinians. Violent clashes with Palestinians erupted during the raid, leaving at least six Palestinians dead and about a hundred wounded.

In response to the Israeli raid, Palestinians on Tuesday carried out a shooting attack in the Israeli settlement of Eli in the West Bank, having killed four Israelis and wounded four others.

Earlier on Wednesday, one Palestinian was killed and 12 were wounded in clashes with Israeli settlers and law enforcers in the town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah.