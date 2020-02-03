UrduPoint.com
Israel-Egypt Gas Pipeline Damaged In Attack By Unidentified Assailants - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) An armed group set up an explosion on Sunday to a pipeline transporting gas from Israel to Egypt, media reported.

First reported by Al Jazeera, the incident was carried out in the Bir al-Abd area of the North Sinai Governorate but has reportedly failed to disrupt gas flow to Egypt.

"At this time, the natural gas is flowing from Israel to Egypt. The matter of the explosion, as it was, was examined by the ministry in coordination with all relevant parties" Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said as quoted by state-run media outlet Kan.

Israeli gas supply to Egypt resumed in 2019 after it had been shut during Arab Spring turbulence. Despite the nearly $20 billion deal signed between the two countries, dealing with Israel remains deeply unpopular among the Egyptian population.

The Sinai Peninsula remains a hotbed of terrorist activity. Egypt regularly carries out anti-terrorist raids to purge hardcore militants reportedly infesting the region.

