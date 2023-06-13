UrduPoint.com

Israel May Announce Plans To Build Thousands Of Houses In West Bank In June - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Israel May Announce Plans to Build Thousands of Houses in West Bank in June - Reports

Israel has informed the United States of its intention to announce in June plans to build thousands more houses in the West Bank, US news portal Axios reported, citing Israeli and US officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Israel has informed the United States of its intention to announce in June plans to build thousands more houses in the West Bank, US news portal Axios reported, citing Israeli and US officials.

One of the sources told Axios that Israel wanted to build at least 4,000 houses in the West Bank, while an Israeli official said that the country's civil administration committee on planning was ready to approve the proposal before the end of June.

The administration of US President Joe Biden strongly opposes the plans and has already urged Israel to put them on hold or at least minimize the scale of construction, both US and Israeli officials told the news portal.

Last week, Israeli news portal Walla reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had decided to postpone the controversial plans on the construction of houses near Jerusalem, which would have divided the West Bank in half.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Bank Jerusalem United States June

Recent Stories

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initi ..

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initiative

17 minutes ago
 RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of e ..

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

26 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy market will support UAEâ€™s s ..

32 minutes ago
 Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensiv ..

Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive - Putin

26 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Vol ..

Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad - ..

26 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.