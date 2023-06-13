Israel May Announce Plans to Build Thousands of Houses in West Bank in June - Reports

Israel has informed the United States of its intention to announce in June plans to build thousands more houses in the West Bank, US news portal Axios reported, citing Israeli and US officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Israel has informed the United States of its intention to announce in June plans to build thousands more houses in the West Bank, US news portal Axios reported, citing Israeli and US officials.

One of the sources told Axios that Israel wanted to build at least 4,000 houses in the West Bank, while an Israeli official said that the country's civil administration committee on planning was ready to approve the proposal before the end of June.

The administration of US President Joe Biden strongly opposes the plans and has already urged Israel to put them on hold or at least minimize the scale of construction, both US and Israeli officials told the news portal.

Last week, Israeli news portal Walla reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had decided to postpone the controversial plans on the construction of houses near Jerusalem, which would have divided the West Bank in half.