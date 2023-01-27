Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel did not want to escalate the situation in the West Bank, but was prepared for every scenario, his office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel did not want to escalate the situation in the West Bank, but was prepared for every scenario, his office said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the raid a "massacre," while President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning. The Israeli army said it had neutralized three Palestinian militants in Jenin, suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.

"Netanyahu made it clear that Israel is not looking to escalate, but instructed the security forces to prepare for any scenario in the various arenas to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens," the office said in a statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel newspaper.

The prime minister's office added that the Israeli troops had been fired at first, and they made "every effort" to avoid hitting civilians.

In the aftermath of the deadly raid, Palestine halted security coordination with Israel. Iran and Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the killings, while the US, the EU and the UN called for immediate deescalation and dialogue.�