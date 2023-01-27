UrduPoint.com

Israel Not Seeking To Escalate In West Bank, But Ready For Everything - Netanyahu's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Israel Not Seeking to Escalate in West Bank, But Ready for Everything - Netanyahu's Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel did not want to escalate the situation in the West Bank, but was prepared for every scenario, his office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel did not want to escalate the situation in the West Bank, but was prepared for every scenario, his office said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the raid a "massacre," while President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning. The Israeli army said it had neutralized three Palestinian militants in Jenin, suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.

"Netanyahu made it clear that Israel is not looking to escalate, but instructed the security forces to prepare for any scenario in the various arenas to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens," the office said in a statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel newspaper.

The prime minister's office added that the Israeli troops had been fired at first, and they made "every effort" to avoid hitting civilians.

In the aftermath of the deadly raid, Palestine halted security coordination with Israel. Iran and Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the killings, while the US, the EU and the UN called for immediate deescalation and dialogue.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Militants Prime Minister Army United Nations Israel Palestine Iran Bank Saudi Arabia Refugee

Recent Stories

Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, ..

Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, economic stability

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices jump all-time high to Rs 202,500 per t ..

Gold prices jump all-time high to Rs 202,500 per tola

12 minutes ago
 Toll from Madagascar storm rises to 18

Toll from Madagascar storm rises to 18

12 minutes ago
 Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. down

Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. down

12 minutes ago
 One killed in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran ..

One killed in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran

40 seconds ago
 Manzoor Khan takes oath as KP interim minister

Manzoor Khan takes oath as KP interim minister

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.