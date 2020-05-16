UrduPoint.com
Israel Orders Palestinians To Halt Construction In Disputed West Bank Area - Reports

Sat 16th May 2020

Israel Orders Palestinians to Halt Construction in Disputed West Bank Area - Reports

Israeli forces have ordered that construction of eight buildings be stopped by Palestinian residents in the town of Nahalin west of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wafa, the Palestinian Authority news service, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Israeli forces have ordered that construction of eight buildings be stopped by Palestinian residents in the town of Nahalin west of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wafa, the Palestinian Authority news service, said on Friday.

According to the report, the Civil Administration, an Israeli authority mandated to supervise the occupied territories in the West Bank, said that the construction was halted because it lacked relevant licenses.

Subhi Zeidan, a local municipal official, was cited in the report as saying that it was a regular facade pretext to control the Palestinian urban expansion in the West Bank. He said that such demolition of Palestinian-built houses was almost a daily occurrence in the Israeli-occupied territories.

The Civil Administration reportedly issues disproportionately more building permits to local Israelis than Palestinians, pursuing to expand Israel's physical presence in the area.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state on the Israeli-occupied territories in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Resolution 2334, adopted unanimously by the UN Security Council in 2016, states that Israel building settlements on Palestinian territories, occupied since 1967, is a violation of international law. Over the past decades, Israel has built more than 120 such settlements in the disputed areas.

