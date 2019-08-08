UrduPoint.com
Israel Reinforcing Troops In West Bank After IDF Soldier Found Dead Near Hebron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reinforcing their presence in the West Bank with additional infantry units as part of an operation to detain those responsible for the death an Israeli soldier earlier on Thursday, the IDF press service said.

The Israeli soldier was found dead with stab wounds near the city of Hebron in the southern part of the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has classified the situation as an act of terrorism, adding that the military was searching for the killer.

"After analyzing the situation, it was decided to reinforce the area of Judea and Samaria [Israeli name of the West Bank] with additional infantry units," the press service said on Twitter.

The operation, which also involves police units and Shabak counterterrorism intelligence agents, is taking place near the Beit Fajr village, located between the Palestinian cities of Hebron and Bethlehem, and close to the Gush Etzion Jewish settlement district.

The killed Israeli serviceman was 19-yaer-old Corporal Dvir Sorek.

