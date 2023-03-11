Israel Seeking to Increase Gas Exports to Europe Via Italy - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed Israel's intention to take gas cooperation with Rome to "a much higher level" by increasing gas exports to Europe via Italy.

"We have gas reserves that we are now exporting, and we would like to expedite more gas exports to Europe through Italy," the Israeli prime minister told a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni.

Italian oil giant Eni is already involved in gas projects in Israel, Netanyahu said, adding that gas cooperation could be taken to "a much higher level."

The Israeli prime minister reportedly arrived in Rome on Thursday for talks with the Italian authorities, including Meloni. On Friday, he also attended a forum of Italian business leaders.