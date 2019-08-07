UrduPoint.com
Israel To Start Selling Natural Gas To Egypt In Several Weeks - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:20 PM

Israel to Start Selling Natural Gas to Egypt in Several Weeks - Energy Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Israel will start supplying Egypt with natural gas in a matter of weeks, its minister of energy and water said after the first energy conference on Wednesday with his Greek, Cypriot and US counterparts.

"Israeli gas will soon be exported to Egypt ” in about a month from now, in a few weeks," Yuval Steinitz said in Athens, adding that Israel's ties with Greece and Cyprus were "better than ever."

He said that a planned Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline running from Israel to the European Union was crucial for Europe's energy diversity and security.

Greece and Cyprus have been keen on exporting gas they discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean in the past decade, with Greece acting as a transit hub. Turkey has been laying a rival claim to the resources off Cyprus' northeastern shore and has sent two ships to drill for gas.

