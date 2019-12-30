UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Withhold $43 Million In Palestinian Tax Funds

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:01 PM

Israel to withhold $43 million in Palestinian tax funds

The Israeli Security Cabinet approved the withholding of $43 million of tax funds from Palestinians, claiming the money has been used to promote violence, local media reported

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Israeli Security Cabinet approved the withholding of $43 million of tax funds from Palestinians, claiming the money has been used to promote violence, local media reported.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett had made the proposal, according to Israel-based Channel 13.

Israel claims that Palestinians have used such funds to pay the families of Palestinians who have been jailed or killed as a result of attacking Israel. However, Palestinians say the funds are needed to help families affected by violence and the Israeli occupation.

Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi condemned the move, calling it a "blatant act of theft and political extortion."Israel's 13-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip has shattered the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza, preventing the entry of many basic amenities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Money Media From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

LHC refuses to entertain petition against amendmen ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry to Get Modernized Su-34M ..

1 second ago

S. Korea to expand AI-related investment in 2020

3 seconds ago

Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over fau ..

6 minutes ago

Plan formulated for cottage industry boost

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.