UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Tracks Ship Responsible For Oil Spill Contaminating Coastline' Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:03 PM

Israel Tracks Ship Responsible for Oil Spill Contaminating Coastline' Minister

Israel has identified the ship responsible for the oil spill believed to be the source of a massive pollution along the country's Mediterranean coastline, Gila Gamiel, Israel's minister of environmental protection, announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Israel has identified the ship responsible for the oil spill believed to be the source of a massive pollution along the country's Mediterranean coastline, Gila Gamiel, Israel's minister of environmental protection, announced on Wednesday.

The ministry was in charge of the investigations into the oil spill that contaminated around 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) of Israel's coastline. In the middle of February, blobs of tar and sticky oil began washing up on the country's shores and threatening wildlife. The government was forced to close beaches and organize a mass cleanup.

The local authorities suspected that the spilled oil came from a vessel caught in a storm several kilometers away from the coast.

The ministry reportedly used satellite imagery and wave patterns to trace the ship responsible.

"We found the criminal ship. Those that harm our nature, our sea and our beaches cannot escape our grasp," Gamiel tweeted.

However, the name of the ship was not published.

Earlier in February 21, Gamliel told reporters that nine ships were being investigated in relation to the incident. On February 28, Israeli investigators inspected Greek oil tanker Minerva Helen as a possible culprit, but later cleared the company of suspicions. The Israeli government is considering legal action against the culprit to win compensation estimated at millions of Dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Israel Company Oil February Criminals From Government Million

Recent Stories

German Left Party Slams EU, US Sanctions on Russia ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation of 38th bat ..

19 minutes ago

AED29 billion in cash dividends proposed by 38 li ..

19 minutes ago

US Vows to Stop States Manipulating Currencies, St ..

1 minute ago

UN Mission in S. Sudan Will Redeploy Staff to Stre ..

1 minute ago

Opposition Concludes Protest in Yerevan Agaisnt Pr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.