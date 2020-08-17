UrduPoint.com
Israel, UAE Working To Launch Direct Flights Between Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi, Dubai- Netanyahu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:27 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Israel expects to launch direct flights with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the near future and hopes that the flight route will pass through the airspace of Saudi Arabia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"I would like to inform you that we are now working on allowing direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai and Abu Dhabi, over Saudi Arabia ... I estimate that we will reach an agreement that will genuinely allow direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai. This will open the entire Israeli tourism and air travel market, and also investments, on a magnitude the likes of which we have not seen," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

According to the prime minister, the launch of air traffic is beneficial for both countries in terms of investments, deliveries of consumer goods and the development of tourism.

"It is a very short flight, around three hours, like a flight to Rome but it will change Israeli air travel and the Israeli economy with a great wave of tourism in both directions, with investments of great magnitude. The Emiratis are very interested in massive investments in Israel in technology, in importing inexpensive products. There is a free trade zone there, one of the largest and most efficient in the world. This will be very beneficial to the Israeli consumer. Simply put, it is an injection of energy in the Israeli economy that will benefit each citizen," Netanyahu added.

The remarks come in light of the recently achieved agreement that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. The deal brokered by the United States also prescribes that Israel will suspend its West Bank annexation plans.

