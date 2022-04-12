Israeli Arms Exports Reach Record Figure Of $11.3Bln In 2021 - Defense Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 01:08 PM
Israel's arms exports estimated at a record figure of $11.3 billion in 2021, the country's defense ministry said on Monday
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Israel's arms exports estimated at a record figure of $11.3 billion in 2021, the country's defense ministry said on Monday.
"Israel's defense exports have reached a new record in 2021, amounting to $11.
3 billion," the ministry tweeted.
The number of new agreements on weapons exports increased by over 30% compared to 2020, it added.
Last week, the United States and Israel approved the sale of Arrow 3 defense system for interception of longer-range missile threats to Germany.