Israeli Forces Arrest Over 20 Wanted Palestinians In West Bank - IDF

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 07:18 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Israeli forces have arrested 21 Palestinians on the wanted list and seized weapons, explosives and cash believed to be intended for terrorist purposes during an overnight raid in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

The IDF, the Israel Security Agency and the border police carried out operations in several areas of the West Bank overnight into Tuesday, the IDF said in a statement, adding that Israeli forces seized four handguns, bladed weapons, explosives, a turning machine for ammunition manufacture and cash.

In one of the regions, local Palestinians threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli soldiers, who responded by using crowd control means, according to the statement.

All detained Palestinians were taken for interrogation. There were no casualties on the Israeli side, the IDF added.

Israeli security forces carry out frequent operations and counterterrorist raids in the West Bank, citing continuing attacks against Israeli citizens.

