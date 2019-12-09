UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Woman After Attempted Stabbing Attack In Hebron - Police

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:25 PM

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Woman After Attempted Stabbing Attack in Hebron - Police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Israeli border police officers on Sunday arrested a Palestinian woman after an attempted stabbing attack in the city of Hebron in the southwestern part of the West Bank, the police said on Twitter.

"Border police officers arrested the woman near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, who tried to attack the officers with a knife. She was arrested at the scene," the statement said.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Hebron is the largest city in the West Bank and the second largest in the Palestinian territories after Gaza. The city is divided into two sectors, controlled by the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

