Israeli Foreign Minister Says Agreement Reached With Greece on Gas Export to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Israel and Greece have reached an agreement to export Israeli gas to Europe via Greece and Cyprus to boost the countries' position in the international arena amid the global energy crisis, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Wednesday.

"Yesterday (January 31) at a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, we agreed to export Israeli gas through Greece and Cyprus, which will go to all of Europe. With the global energy crisis, this will strengthen our international position and bring the country a lot of money," Cohen said on Twitter.

The talks between Cohen and Dendias took place on Tuesday in Jerusalem as part of the Greek foreign minister's first visit to Israel since the formation of the country's new government under Benjamin Netanyahu.

Cohen said Tuesday that during the talks, the ministers discussed prospects for bilateral energy cooperation, the Iranian threat, and the Abraham Peace Accords � agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries.