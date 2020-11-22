(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The Israeli government has adopted a plan to provide one billion shekels ($299 million) in assistance to support and strengthen the communities in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"Today we have more good news - a wide-ranging over NIS 1 billion assistance plan for the communities in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip. The plan includes, inter alia, tax benefits and property tax discounts, creates growth engines such as development of the agritech sector, boosts social services, strengthens personal security, and invests in education and infrastructure development," Netanyahu said, as quoted by the government press service.

The prime minister added that Israel would continue to construct settlements in areas near the Gaza Strip exclave, as there is a growing demand for apartments within the country.

According to the Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz, the government's decision is "great and significant news for all residents of the area," as the assistance plan would help to improve public facilities in the communities.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri stressed that the plan would provide additional funds to the local budget "that will be directed to improving services for the residents and safeguarding their security."

Israeli areas around the Gaza Strip a subject to frequent shelling from the Palestinian exclave. On Saturday, sirens went off after a missile launch from the Gaza Strip. The missile hit a factory building in Ashkelon. The Israeli army retaliated by hitting Hamas targets inside the exclave.