Israeli Parliament Approves 2021-2022 Draft Budget - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Israeli parliament has adopted a 2021-2022 draft budget on its first reading in a 93-59 vote, the state-run Kan broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Israel lacked the basic financial document for three years.

Agricultural reform opening the market for competition with export food products, and the gradual increase of the retirement age for women to 65 were among the most discussed points of the budget in parliament, according to the report.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently an opposition leader, reportedly took part in the voting behind a glass curtain as he had just returned from his holiday and had to be isolated in compliance with the restrictions against COVID-19.

Failure to adopt the country's budget was the reason for the dismissal of Netanyahu's government and the subsequent snap parliamentary elections in March. Experts considered adoption of the budget the main test for the current coalition government headed by Naftali Bennett.