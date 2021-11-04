UrduPoint.com

Israeli Parliament Approves 2021 Budget First Time In Over Three Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Israeli Parliament Approves 2021 Budget First Time in Over Three Years

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Israeli Knesset narrowly approved the country's budget for 2021 and is going to vote on the draft budget for the next year, marking the end of three and a half years of a political deadlock in Israel that saw successive governments fall before they could bring a plan to the Knesset.

Passing the budget was seen as a key test for the eight-party coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the Yamina right-wing political alliance, and alternate prime minister Yair Lapid, the head of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid. In case of a failure to approve the budget by a November 14 deadline, the Knesset would be dissolved, forcing new elections.

"After years of chaos ” we created a government, overcame the (COVID-19) Delta variant and now, thank God, we passed a budget for Israel! Continuing forward at full strength," prime minister Naftali Bennett wrote in a statement, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

As a result of the voting, which started on Wednesday and lasted all night, the parliament approved a $194 billion (609 billion shekel) spending plan for 2021, proposed by the government, and is to vote on a $183 billion (573 billion shekel) budget plan for 2022 later on Thursday, according to the Times of Israel.

Foreign Minister and alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter that "after a long night, we approved the 2021 budget in the Knesset and there is another long day ahead. Another budget for the next year."

The coalition, formed following the 24th Knesset elections, was named the Block of Changes and is based on a minimum parliamentary majority - 61 parliamentary votes in the 120-seat Knesset. Under the coalition agreement, the new government will be headed by Bennett for about two years, after which Bennett will yield the helm to alternate Prime Minister Lapid.  

Passage of the budget plan is expected to stabilize the ideologically diverse Bennet-Lapid coalition, made up of right-wing, centrist and left-wing parties, as well as an Islamist faction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Parliament Vote Budget Twitter Alliance November God All Government Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy nig ..

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy night and Telescope making worksh ..

2 minutes ago
 German industrial orders up slightly in September

German industrial orders up slightly in September

2 minutes ago
 New food security policy approved to bolster agric ..

New food security policy approved to bolster agriculture production: Minister

4 minutes ago
 FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

4 minutes ago
 Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Borde ..

Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard mi ..

Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard milk

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.