Israeli President Condemns Release of UN 'Blacklist' of Companies Operating in West Bank

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday condemned the publication of the UN "blacklist" of companies doing business with Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Earlier in the day, the UN Human Rights Office issued a report on business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered by the United Nations to be the occupied Palestinian lands. The list contains 112 businesses, including 94 ones based in Israel and 18 others headquartered in six other countries.

"I would like to begin my remarks by referring to the UN's announcement of a blacklist of Israeli companies operating in the settlements .

.. when Israeli businesses are under the threat of boycott, we will stand with them. Boycotting Israeli companies does not advance the cause of peace and does not build confidence between the sides," Rivlin said on Twitter.

The list includes such major Israeli banks as Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, Bank Beinleumi, as well as major mobile operators, retailing networks and manufacturers of different products.

At the same time, the UN report noted that the publication of the list of these companies does not represent a judicial process, and any further steps regarding its mandate will be discussed among the member states of the Human Rights Council during its next session starting on February 24.