Israeli woman shot dead in West Bank attack

Hebron, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):An Israeli woman was shot dead and another man wounded in a suspected shooting attack Monday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, medics and the army said.

The incident comes two days after an Israeli father and son were gunned down at a car wash in the town of Huwara, also in the West Bank.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that a woman was "confirmed dead" after she was hit by gunfire.

It added the man travelling with her was in a "serious condition".

The army, confirming the death of the 40-year-old woman, said the two civilians came under fire when they were driving.