Open Menu

Israeli Woman Shot Dead In West Bank Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 05:37 PM

Israeli woman shot dead in West Bank attack

An Israeli woman was shot dead and another man wounded in a suspected shooting attack Monday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, medics and the army said

Hebron, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):An Israeli woman was shot dead and another man wounded in a suspected shooting attack Monday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, medics and the army said.

The incident comes two days after an Israeli father and son were gunned down at a car wash in the town of Huwara, also in the West Bank.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that a woman was "confirmed dead" after she was hit by gunfire.

It added the man travelling with her was in a "serious condition".

The army, confirming the death of the 40-year-old woman, said the two civilians came under fire when they were driving.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Army Car Bank Man David Women

Recent Stories

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Special ..

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Specialised Tax Agent’ transformati ..

9 minutes ago
 Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

13 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Is ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Istanbul

8 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

8 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

24 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

54 minutes ago
Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

54 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat ..

Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat beneficiaries in FY 2022-23

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in J ..

Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in July

4 minutes ago
 Pak vs Afg ODI series: Babar asks his team to give ..

Pak vs Afg ODI series: Babar asks his team to give 100%

4 minutes ago
 du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

Du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds Rs 1.36 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs 1.36 against US Dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business