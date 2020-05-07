UrduPoint.com
Israel's Bennet Approves Building Of 7,000 Housing Units For Settlers In West Bank's South

TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday said that he had approved the construction of several thousand housing units in the Jewish settlement of Efrat, which is located in the Gush Etzion area in the southern West Bank.

"This morning, I have authorized the construction of thousands of new housing units in the Efrat in Gush Etzion," Bennett wrote on Twitter, adding that the building momentum could not be stopped "even for a minute."

The Israeli Kan broadcasting corporation reported that the minister had permitted the expansion of Efrat's territory by around 1,100 dunams (272 acres) and the construction of 7,000 new houses for settlers there.

On April 20, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival, Benny Gantz, reached a coalition agreement. According to the deal, Israel can begin the process of the de-facto annexation in the West Bank based on the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Under the United States' highly-criticized peace plan, Israel is set to extend sovereignty over the West Bank and effectively surround Palestinian settlements in exchange for Palestinian access to Israeli ports and patches of land in the desolate southern desert regions.

