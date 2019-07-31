Israel's business services exports to China increased by 12.6 percent in 2018, compared to 2017, according to an international trade in business services report released on Wednesday by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics

The business services in the report include tourism, transportation, insurance, software and computing, research and development (R&D) and more.

According to the report, Israel's business services exports to China totaled 1.

07 billion U.S. Dollars in 2018, compared with 950 million U.S. dollars in 2017.

The leading type of business services export from Israel to China in 2018 was R&D, with 586.2 million U.S. dollars, followed by computer and related services (395.6 million U.S. dollars).

According to the report, Israel's business services imports from China increased by 2.6 percent, from 174.7 million U.S. dollars in 2017 to 179.2 million U.S. dollars in the following year.