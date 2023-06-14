(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Israel's defense industry exports reached $12.5 billion in 2022, marking their all-time high in the country's history, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Israel sets a new record in defense exports: The volume of its defense exports reached $12.5 billion in 2022, which is the highest figure to date. Israeli defense exports have doubled in less than a decade and grew by 50% in 3 years," the ministry said in a statement.

UAVs and drones make up 25% of the country's defense exports, while artillery ballistic missiles, rockets and air defense systems make up 19%, the ministry said. Another major segment of the defense exports are radars and electronic warfare systems (13%), it added.

"This great news of reaching new heights in defense exports.

.. demonstrates the strength of Israel and its excellent technological capabilities. Thanks to the creativity and innovations used by the Israeli defense industry and the Defense Ministry, we not only outperform our enemies, but also maintain our qualitative superiority," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in the statement.

The biggest buyers of Israeli defense industry products in 2022 were the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, which signed contracts worth $3.8 billion, the statement said. Europe ranks second with $3.67 billion spent on Israeli weapons, followed by North America ($1.4 billion), Africa ($344 million) and Latin America ($381 million). The Arab countries, which have repaired their relations with Israel, spent over $3 billion.