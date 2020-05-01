UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Largest Bank Admits To Helping Clients Evade Billions In US Taxes - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:28 AM

Israel's Largest Bank Admits to Helping Clients Evade Billions in US Taxes - Justice Dept.

Israel's largest bank, Hapoalim, admitted to conspiring with its clients to hide more than $7.6 billion from tax authorities in the United States and agreed to pay nearly $875 million in damages and fines under the agreement with the prosecution, the US Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Israel's largest bank, Hapoalim, admitted to conspiring with its clients to hide more than $7.6 billion from tax authorities in the United States and agreed to pay nearly $875 million in damages and fines under the agreement with the prosecution, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Israel's largest bank, Bank Hapoalim, and its Swiss subsidiary have admitted not only failing to prevent but actively assisting US customers to set up secret accounts, to shelter assets and income, and to evade taxes," Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in the statement.

According to the Justice Department, the bank in 2002-2014 conspired with American taxpayers and others to hide more than $7.

6 billion in more than 5,500 secret Swiss and Israeli bank accounts and the income generated in these accounts from the Internal Revenue Service.

"Today, Bank Hapoalim is being held accountable for its conduct - it has admitted to its crimes and will surrender all fees it earned, repay the United States for lost tax revenue, and pay a substantial fine," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Zuckerman said.

At least four senior executives of the bank were directly involved in aiding and abetting tax evasion of US taxpayers, according to the statement.

Hapoalim is Israel's largest bank with approximately 250 branches throughout the country and more than 2.5 million accounts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Fine Bank Manhattan United States All From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

First shipment of urgent aid for UK’s healthcare ..

1 minute ago

UAE stocks gain AED33.6 billion in five sessions

16 minutes ago

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

31 minutes ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

2 hours ago

US commission's report exposes wicked face of Modi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.