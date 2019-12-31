UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Leviathan Field Begins Pumping Gas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:39 PM

Israel's Leviathan field begins pumping gas

Israel's offshore Leviathan field started pumping gas on Tuesday in w hat the operating consortium called "a historic turning point in the history of the Israeli economy

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Israel's offshore Leviathan field started pumping gas on Tuesday in w hat the operating consortium called "a historic turning point in the history of the Israeli economy." A joint statement from partners Noble Energy, Delek Drilling, and Ratio said that the start of production was expected to lead to an immediate reduction in domestic electricity prices and the start of exports.

"For the first time in its history, Israel to become a significant natural gas exporter," it said.

On December 17, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz announced approval of sales to Egypt from Leviathan and the smaller Tamar field.

A spokesman for Israeli partner Delek said then that deliveries to Egypt were expected to begin on January 1.

Leviathan was discovered 130 kilometres (81 miles) west of the Mediterranean port city Haifa in 2010.

It is estimated to hold 535 billion cubic metres (18.9 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas, along with 34.1 million barrels of condensate.

Delek and US-based Noble struck a $15 billion 10-year deal with Egypt's Dolphinus last year to supply 64 billion cubic metres (2.26 trillion cubic feet).

It will be the first time Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace accord with Israel, imports gas from its neighbour.

Israel had previously bought gas from Egypt, but land sections of the pipeline were targeted multiple times by Sinai jihadists in 2011 and 2012.

The Tamar and Leviathan gas will reach Egypt through the mainly undersea East Mediterranean Gas Company pipeline connecting the coastal city of Ashkelon with the northern Sinai peninsula.

Tamar, which began production in 2013, has estimated reserves of up to 238 billion cubic metres (8.4 trillion cubic feet).

Israel's neighbour to the east, Jordan, has been purchasing gas from Tamar on a small scale for nearly three years.

Besides bringing energy independence, Israel hopes its gas reserves will enable it to strengthen strategic ties in the region and help forge new ones, with an eye on the European market.

Lat week, the government of Greece said that it was about to sign an agreement for a huge pipeline project with Cyprus and Israel designed to pipe gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's office said the agreement for the EastMed pipeline would be inked in Athens on January 2 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

The 2,000-kilometre (1,200-mile) pipeline will be able to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic metres a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and southeastern Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Exports Israel Europe Egypt Company Athens Haifa Independence Lead Italy Cyprus Greece January December Gas Market From Government Agreement Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Inflation in Russia Totals 3% in 2019- Central Ban ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Plans to Throw 'Gr ..

17 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses petition against larg ..

9 minutes ago

ICCI executive member nominated member of Internat ..

9 minutes ago

No deficiency of medicines in DHQ Skardu: MS

9 minutes ago

BISE Bannu announces annual exam schedule for 9th, ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.