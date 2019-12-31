(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Israel's offshore Leviathan field started pumping gas on Tuesday in w hat the operating consortium called "a historic turning point in the history of the Israeli economy." A joint statement from partners Noble Energy, Delek Drilling, and Ratio said that the start of production was expected to lead to an immediate reduction in domestic electricity prices and the start of exports.

"For the first time in its history, Israel to become a significant natural gas exporter," it said.

On December 17, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz announced approval of sales to Egypt from Leviathan and the smaller Tamar field.

A spokesman for Israeli partner Delek said then that deliveries to Egypt were expected to begin on January 1.

Leviathan was discovered 130 kilometres (81 miles) west of the Mediterranean port city Haifa in 2010.

It is estimated to hold 535 billion cubic metres (18.9 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas, along with 34.1 million barrels of condensate.

Delek and US-based Noble struck a $15 billion 10-year deal with Egypt's Dolphinus last year to supply 64 billion cubic metres (2.26 trillion cubic feet).

It will be the first time Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace accord with Israel, imports gas from its neighbour.

Israel had previously bought gas from Egypt, but land sections of the pipeline were targeted multiple times by Sinai jihadists in 2011 and 2012.

The Tamar and Leviathan gas will reach Egypt through the mainly undersea East Mediterranean Gas Company pipeline connecting the coastal city of Ashkelon with the northern Sinai peninsula.

Tamar, which began production in 2013, has estimated reserves of up to 238 billion cubic metres (8.4 trillion cubic feet).

Israel's neighbour to the east, Jordan, has been purchasing gas from Tamar on a small scale for nearly three years.

Besides bringing energy independence, Israel hopes its gas reserves will enable it to strengthen strategic ties in the region and help forge new ones, with an eye on the European market.

Lat week, the government of Greece said that it was about to sign an agreement for a huge pipeline project with Cyprus and Israel designed to pipe gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's office said the agreement for the EastMed pipeline would be inked in Athens on January 2 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

The 2,000-kilometre (1,200-mile) pipeline will be able to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic metres a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and southeastern Europe.