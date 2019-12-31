UrduPoint.com
Israel's Leviathan Gas Field Starts Operating - Delek Drilling

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:13 PM

Israel's Leviathan natural gas field has eventually begun operating after multiple delays, Delek Drilling energy company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Israel's Leviathan natural gas field has eventually begun operating after multiple delays, Delek Drilling energy company said on Tuesday.

"Today, December 31, 2019, piping of natural gas from the Leviathan reservoir was commenced," Delek Drilling said in a statement.

Since the capacity of gas flow is expected to increase gradually, gas deliveries to Egypt will start "in the coming days," Delek Drilling added.

Delek Drilling announced in mid-February that it had signed $15 billion contracts for delivering natural gas from the Leviathan and Tamar fields to Egypt.

This is considered to be the biggest deal in the history of Israel's gas industry. Until discovering its own fields in mid-2000s, Israel used to buy Egyptian gas and also studied the possibility to import gas from Russia.

Leviathan is Israel's biggest gas field. It is controlled by Delek Drilling, Noble Energy and Ratio Oil. According to Delek Drilling, Leviathan's contingent resources total 605 billion cubic meters (21.3 trillion cubic feet), and the investment has already reached 12 billion shekels ($3.5 billion).

