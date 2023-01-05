UrduPoint.com

Israel's Netanyahu Says Tel Aviv To Carry Out Revision In Foreign Affairs, Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Israel's Netanyahu Says Tel Aviv to Carry Out Revision in Foreign Affairs, Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Recently elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Tel Aviv will carry out a revision in foreign affairs and security to defend the country's interests before the international community.

"We will carry out a revision in foreign relations; our voice will be heard in the world. Instead of bowing our heads and giving in to dictates from the international community, we will proudly uphold our interests in the State of Israel and the Land of Israel," Netanyahu told the Global Betar Movement Jabotinsky Conference, held in Jerusalem.

He added that Israel will also carry out a security revision.

"We will take vigorous, assertive and strong action against the terrorist arms of radical islam in our region. We will prevent the military entrenchment of Iran in Syria, and above all, we will wage an uncompromising fight against Iran's intention to develop a nuclear arsenal, in various professional ways, and in world public opinion, openly," the prime minister said.

The revision will also be carried out in the economy and governance of Israel, Netanyahu said.

Israel's new government, led by Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister World Syria Israel Iran Parliament Nuclear Jerusalem December All From Government Arsenal

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for r ..

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

2 hours ago
 World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

2 hours ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

3 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

3 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

3 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.