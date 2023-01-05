(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Recently elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Tel Aviv will carry out a revision in foreign affairs and security to defend the country's interests before the international community.

"We will carry out a revision in foreign relations; our voice will be heard in the world. Instead of bowing our heads and giving in to dictates from the international community, we will proudly uphold our interests in the State of Israel and the Land of Israel," Netanyahu told the Global Betar Movement Jabotinsky Conference, held in Jerusalem.

He added that Israel will also carry out a security revision.

"We will take vigorous, assertive and strong action against the terrorist arms of radical islam in our region. We will prevent the military entrenchment of Iran in Syria, and above all, we will wage an uncompromising fight against Iran's intention to develop a nuclear arsenal, in various professional ways, and in world public opinion, openly," the prime minister said.

The revision will also be carried out in the economy and governance of Israel, Netanyahu said.

Israel's new government, led by Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29.