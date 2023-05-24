MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Lawmakers of the Israeli Knesset, the country's parliament, approved state budgets for 2023 and 2024 early Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

Lawmakers backed the budgets in a 64-to-55 vote, The Times of Israel reported.

"This is a good budget, it will serve the citizens of Israel," Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was quoted in the report.

The budget calls for 484 billion Israeli new shekels ($132 billion) for 2023 and 514 billion Israeli new shekels for 2024, according to the report.