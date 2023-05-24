UrduPoint.com

Israel's Parliament Approves 2023-2024 State Budgets - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Israel's Parliament Approves 2023-2024 State Budgets - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Lawmakers of the Israeli Knesset, the country's parliament, approved state budgets for 2023 and 2024 early Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

Lawmakers backed the budgets in a 64-to-55 vote, The Times of Israel reported.

"This is a good budget, it will serve the citizens of Israel," Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was quoted in the report.

The budget calls for 484 billion Israeli new shekels ($132 billion) for 2023 and 514 billion Israeli new shekels for 2024, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Parliament Vote Budget Media Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

9 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

10 hours ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.