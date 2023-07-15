Open Menu

ISSI, IFI Sign First-ever MoU Between Pak-Lebanon Think Tanks To Promote Mutual Research

Ijaz Ahmad Published July 15, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs (IFI) at the American University of Beirut on Friday signed the first-ever memorandum of understanding (MoU) between any Pakistani or Lebanese think tank to promote mutual research and activities

Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) represented by its Director, Amina Khan and the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs (IFI) at the American University of Beirut, represented by its Country Director, Dr. Joseph Bahout, signed the MoU, a new release said.

In his remarks on the occasion, Director General ISSI Ambassador (R) Sohail Mahmood highlighted the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Lebanon and the desire on both sides to deepen bilateral relations across diverse fields.

He welcomed the signing of the MoU as part of the efforts to build academic and think-tank linkages and hoped that this institutional relationship would induce joint collaborative activities including research and dialogue for mutual benefit.

The DG ISSI added that the uncertain global environment, accentuating traditional and non-traditional security threats, and issues of common concern necessitated international cooperation and such collaborative endeavours as being initiated between ISSI and IFI.

While speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Salman Athar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Lebanon highlighted that this was the first-ever MoU between the think-tanks of Pakistan and Lebanon.

He added that through close mutual cooperation both sides could benefit hugely and achieve a lot.

Country Director IFI, Dr. Joseph Bahout in his remarks hailed the signing of the MoU and said that complex global issues required broader cooperation and this collaboration was a step in the right direction.

He underscored the importance of close consultations between the two Institutions and working out a Calendar of joint activities.

Director, CAMEA Amina Khan also spoke on the occasion, noting that the first MoU between a Lebanese and Pakistani think-tank was a testament to the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Lebanon, which will help strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the future.

