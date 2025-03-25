Open Menu

Issuance Of Guidelines On Application Of IFRS-9 ECL Model On Circular Debt

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Issuance of guidelines on application of IFRS-9 ECL model on Circular debt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has issued comprehensive Guidelines on application of IFRS 9 Expected Credit Loss Model on circular Debt.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had temporarily deferred applicability of the IFRS-9 Expected Credit Losses (ECL) model only for companies holding financial assets, due directly or ultimately due from the Government of Pakistan in respect of inter-corporate circular debt, till the financial year ending on or before December 31, 2025, considering the development of Guidelines by ICAP, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The SECP expects that subject Guidelines by ICAP will assist relevant companies to apply the requirements of IFRS 9 on circular debt, leading to complete implementation of IFRS 9 by these companies as per the timeline already specified by SECP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

6 minutes ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

6 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

35 minutes ago
 Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop s ..

Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

36 minutes ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 in ..

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies

1 hour ago
 Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland i ..

Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea

2 hours ago
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Isl ..

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

11 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business