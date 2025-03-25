Issuance Of Guidelines On Application Of IFRS-9 ECL Model On Circular Debt
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has issued comprehensive Guidelines on application of IFRS 9 Expected Credit Loss Model on circular Debt.
Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had temporarily deferred applicability of the IFRS-9 Expected Credit Losses (ECL) model only for companies holding financial assets, due directly or ultimately due from the Government of Pakistan in respect of inter-corporate circular debt, till the financial year ending on or before December 31, 2025, considering the development of Guidelines by ICAP, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The SECP expects that subject Guidelines by ICAP will assist relevant companies to apply the requirements of IFRS 9 on circular debt, leading to complete implementation of IFRS 9 by these companies as per the timeline already specified by SECP.
Recent Stories
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
More Stories From Business
-
Issuance of guidelines on application of IFRS-9 ECL model on Circular debt6 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
CDNS achieves target of Rs 22 billion in Islamic investment1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 20255 hours ago
-
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital14 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to attend Boao Forum14 hours ago
-
Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach14 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach15 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD surpasses rival Tesla with record 2024 revenue15 hours ago