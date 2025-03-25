Issuance of guidelines on application of IFRS-9 ECL model on Circular debt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has issued comprehensive Guidelines on application of IFRS 9 Expected Credit Loss Model on circular Debt.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had temporarily deferred applicability of the IFRS-9 Expected Credit Losses (ECL) model only for companies holding financial assets, due directly or ultimately due from the Government of Pakistan in respect of inter-corporate circular debt, till the financial year ending on or before December 31, 2025, considering the development of Guidelines by ICAP, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The SECP expects that subject Guidelines by ICAP will assist relevant companies to apply the requirements of IFRS 9 on circular debt, leading to complete implementation of IFRS 9 by these companies as per the timeline already specified by SECP.