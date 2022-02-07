Issue of Increasing Russian Gas Exports to Hungary at Negotiation Stage - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The issue of increasing Russian gas exports to Hungary is at the negotiation stage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"These issues are under discussion, and we always say that the president is in constant contact with (Gazprom CEO Alexey) Miller on such important issues. Therefore, these issues are under discussion. When there is a decision, it will be announced," Peskov told reporters.