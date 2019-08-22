UrduPoint.com
Issue Of Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Solvable If Not Politicized - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:46 AM

Issue of Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Solvable If Not Politicized - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) It is possible to resolve the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine if it is not politicized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"As for gas. Ukraine refused to buy gas from us and buys it, the very same gas, in Europe at the price about 25-30 percent higher than ours. As for Nord Stream-2, this is a purely commercial project that will increase the energy security of Europe and which is in no way planned to harm Ukraine. Ukrainian colleagues know this," the foreign minister said, following talks with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

According to Lavrov, there is "a concrete solution that will remove concerns that sometimes arise from those who worry about the fate of Ukraine, unless they try to politicize this again, too."

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

