Issues Of Industries In Saggian, Surrounding Areas Must Be Resolved: LCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for immediate resolution of industrial issues in Saggian and its adjoining areas.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and former president Muhammad Ali Mian made this demand during a meeting with a 25-member delegation of the Saggian Industries Owners Association led by Shafiq-uz-Zaman here at Lahore Chamber. The delegation also included former Executive Committee Member Wasim Chawla, Rana Muhammad Nadeem, Ali Shiraz, Mian Usman Advocate, Haji Liaqat, Malik Usman and others.

During the meeting, Shafiq-uz-Zaman briefed the LCCI leadership about the challenges being faced by industries in the Saggian region. He emphasized that the business community has no other platform to raise its voice except the LCCI. He demanded either a significant reduction in the DC rate or a decrease in the commercial fee from 20 percent to 5 percent, as the current rates are unbearable for industrialists.

The delegation said that doing business in the current economic climate is already difficult and RUDA’s imposition of additional financial burdens on industrial units located around the Saggian bridge has placed the future of industrial activity in jeopardy.

President Mian Abuzar Shad and former president Muhammad Ali Mian noted that there are over 1,000 small and large industrial units operating in and around the Saggian Bridge area, playing a significant role in the national economy. However, in RUDA-administered zones, the DC rates being imposed are nearly ten times higher than standard market rates, making them completely unaffordable for local industries.

They made an urgent appeal to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, to intervene and direct the concerned departments to revise the DC rates in line with ground realities.

