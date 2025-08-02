Issues Of Industries In Saggian, Surrounding Areas Must Be Resolved: LCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for immediate resolution of industrial issues in Saggian and its adjoining areas.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and former president Muhammad Ali Mian made this demand during a meeting with a 25-member delegation of the Saggian Industries Owners Association led by Shafiq-uz-Zaman here at Lahore Chamber. The delegation also included former Executive Committee Member Wasim Chawla, Rana Muhammad Nadeem, Ali Shiraz, Mian Usman Advocate, Haji Liaqat, Malik Usman and others.
During the meeting, Shafiq-uz-Zaman briefed the LCCI leadership about the challenges being faced by industries in the Saggian region. He emphasized that the business community has no other platform to raise its voice except the LCCI. He demanded either a significant reduction in the DC rate or a decrease in the commercial fee from 20 percent to 5 percent, as the current rates are unbearable for industrialists.
The delegation said that doing business in the current economic climate is already difficult and RUDA’s imposition of additional financial burdens on industrial units located around the Saggian bridge has placed the future of industrial activity in jeopardy.
President Mian Abuzar Shad and former president Muhammad Ali Mian noted that there are over 1,000 small and large industrial units operating in and around the Saggian Bridge area, playing a significant role in the national economy. However, in RUDA-administered zones, the DC rates being imposed are nearly ten times higher than standard market rates, making them completely unaffordable for local industries.
They made an urgent appeal to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, to intervene and direct the concerned departments to revise the DC rates in line with ground realities.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20256 hours ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities16 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance16 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola19 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..19 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI20 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation20 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA20 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC21 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan19 hours ago