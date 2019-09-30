UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issues Of New Sabzi Mandi Should Be Resolved: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:24 PM

Issues of New Sabzi Mandi should be resolved: Mian Zahid Hussain

Tensions with India, Afghanistan increasing prices, Genetically modified seed crippled agri sector

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the New Sabzi Mandi of Karachi providing fruits and vegetables worth one billion rupees daily should be modernized.

The sabzi and fruit mandi is the largest in Pakistan but it is facing May problems which is not only hitting businesses but also adding to the price for end-users, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that despite the lapse of twelve years to sabzi mandi is awaiting different facilities including security, sanitation, drainage, cleanliness, removal of encroachments and fire extinguishing facilities.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the provincial government collects tens of millions of rupees from the mandi but the problems of people doing business there are conveniently ignored.

A fire devastated parts of the mandi in 2013 resulted in heavy losses due to the absence of disaster management facilities but it wasn’t enough to draw the attention of authorities concerned, he said.


The former minister noted that the provision of dependable water, gas and electricity supply is also a burning issue which deserves attention of the government. All the problems including rampant bribery are adding to the cost of doing business for which masses are made to pay.

He said that existing facilities are insufficient therefore new sabzi and fruit mandis should be established across the country while big cities should be given preference which will bring the rates down.


The veteran business leader said that tensions with India and Afghanistan has also increased prices which should be tackled in a proper way so that it helps bring price down.
He said that the so-called Green Revolution and GMO development has taken a toll on the land environment farmers taste and nutrition of fruits and vegetables which increasing poverty due to high cost.

Many countries including Pakistan hastily adopted the genetically modified seed and passed laws which must be reversed to introduce local seed, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Afghanistan Fire Electricity Business Water Alliance Price May Gas All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

AJK serve as first defenders line of Pakistan: Mas ..

5 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain cuts commercial licence fees by 20%

11 minutes ago

Teenage stars look to World Cup 2020 as National U ..

12 minutes ago

Climate Change Authority to create 72 new posts: C ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister, US Lawmakers Discuss US- ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Wanted in US for Internet Fraud Objects to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.