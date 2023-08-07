Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The historic "ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference 2023" came to a successful close here Monday, marking a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pakistan.

The event featured the commencement of the visit by a 50-member delegation from various ASEAN countries.

The conference was the starting point for a series of impactful engagements aimed at enhancing trade collaboration and fostering mutual growth between the participating nations. With a record-breaking turnout, this event witnessed the largest-ever delegation from ASEAN to grace Pakistan's business landscape.

A pivotal highlight of the conference was the dynamic and engaging Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings that followed the inauguration. More than 400 productive meetings took place, facilitating direct conversations and interactions between the visiting ASEAN delegation and representatives from diverse sectors within Pakistan. Sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food, information technology, and construction materials were represented, underscoring the breadth of opportunities under discussion.

The Primary objective of this landmark conference was to pave the way for enhanced trade relations between ASEAN member states and Pakistan. The visiting delegates demonstrated a keen interest in exploring trade and investment avenues that promise to be mutually beneficial for both Pakistan and the ASEAN region. On the Pakistani side, over 100 companies participated in the conference, engaging in conclusive B2B meetings with delegates from their respective sectors.

In his welcome address, Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Officer of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), underscored the substantial trade potential inherent in Pakistan's economy, reaffirming the commitment to nurturing collaborative economic growth.

Zulfiqar Ali, Director General of the board of Investment, provided a detailed presentation on the investment opportunities awaiting potential investors in Pakistan. His comprehensive insights shed light on the country's diverse sectors, positioning Pakistan as an attractive destination for foreign investment.

Aftab ur Rehman, Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), captivated the audience by showcasing the mesmerizing and diverse landscapes that Pakistan has to offer. He highlighted the untapped potential of the country's tourism sector.

Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, Chief Commercial Officer of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), offered an in-depth exploration of Pakistan's digital landscape. He gave a detailed briefing on the country's thriving information technology sector and the numerous avenues for collaboration.

The success of the ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference 2023 sets the stage for a new chapter in economic cooperation between ASEAN and Pakistan. The event not only provided a platform for meaningful business interactions but also established a foundation for future partnerships that promise growth and prosperity for both regions.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Mission in Jakarta played instrumental roles in ensuring the resounding success of this event.