IT, automation key to success of businesses: Mian Tariq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Information technology and automation is a key to success for the businesses and entrepreneurs need to learn digital entrepreneurship which is contributing heavily to the economies of various countries.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah expressed these views, while talking to media after inaugurating LCCI IT Department Server Room on Friday. The LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Executive Committee Members Yasir Khurshid, Naeem Hanif, Shahid Nazir, former EC members Muhammad Haroon Arora and Mian Jabbar Khalid were also present.

Mian Tariq Misbah appreciated the efforts of Muhammad Haroon Arora, as special task was given to him for innovation and upgradation of LCCI IT Server.

He said that entrepreneurs should use IT as a tool to create business opportunities to disseminate information about their businesses and to find out new partners.

He said that information technology and automation could play a major role to increase the businesses whether it was large or small therefore Pakistani entrepreneurs should make right moves to get desired results. He said that young entrepreneurs should have innovative approach and right technology to succeed so that they could harness the power of IT.

The LCCI President said that information technology had transformed the way of doing business.

Manual business functions had been automated with the development of personal computers, business software and internet-based intranets. While companies may develop internal business technology to increase the effectiveness of business functions, they may also use personal digital products to enhance operations. Developing different uses for information technology and various computer-related devices could help companies develop a competitive advantage, he added.

He said that information technology and automation allowed a business to promote and market its own brand with a large number of customers using social media as a Primary source in their purchase decisions. He said that social media was a major element in assisting consumers in their decision marketing process while customers and entrepreneurs could also interact directly through this important segment of IT.

The LCCI President urged the government to utilize maximum resources for the promotion of Information Technology in the country enabling it to join the club of technologically advanced nations. Resources such as social media networks, e-mail marketing, pop-up banner ads on internet websites and other technology-based items could help companies saturate the economic marketplace.

Muhammad Haroon Arora thanked the LCCI President for giving him task, saying that further improvement would be brought in the IT department.