UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT, Automation Key To Success Of Businesses: Mian Tariq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:06 PM

IT, automation key to success of businesses: Mian Tariq

Information technology and automation is a key to success for the businesses and entrepreneurs need to learn digital entrepreneurship which is contributing heavily to the economies of various countries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Information technology and automation is a key to success for the businesses and entrepreneurs need to learn digital entrepreneurship which is contributing heavily to the economies of various countries.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah expressed these views, while talking to media after inaugurating LCCI IT Department Server Room on Friday. The LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Executive Committee Members Yasir Khurshid, Naeem Hanif, Shahid Nazir, former EC members Muhammad Haroon Arora and Mian Jabbar Khalid were also present.

Mian Tariq Misbah appreciated the efforts of Muhammad Haroon Arora, as special task was given to him for innovation and upgradation of LCCI IT Server.

He said that entrepreneurs should use IT as a tool to create business opportunities to disseminate information about their businesses and to find out new partners.

He said that information technology and automation could play a major role to increase the businesses whether it was large or small therefore Pakistani entrepreneurs should make right moves to get desired results. He said that young entrepreneurs should have innovative approach and right technology to succeed so that they could harness the power of IT.

The LCCI President said that information technology had transformed the way of doing business.

Manual business functions had been automated with the development of personal computers, business software and internet-based intranets. While companies may develop internal business technology to increase the effectiveness of business functions, they may also use personal digital products to enhance operations. Developing different uses for information technology and various computer-related devices could help companies develop a competitive advantage, he added.

He said that information technology and automation allowed a business to promote and market its own brand with a large number of customers using social media as a Primary source in their purchase decisions. He said that social media was a major element in assisting consumers in their decision marketing process while customers and entrepreneurs could also interact directly through this important segment of IT.

The LCCI President urged the government to utilize maximum resources for the promotion of Information Technology in the country enabling it to join the club of technologically advanced nations. Resources such as social media networks, e-mail marketing, pop-up banner ads on internet websites and other technology-based items could help companies saturate the economic marketplace.

Muhammad Haroon Arora thanked the LCCI President for giving him task, saying that further improvement would be brought in the IT department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business Social Media Young Nasir Chamber May Market Commerce Media Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate Monday: top ..

2 minutes ago

Four people-smugglers jailed over 39 migrant death ..

2 minutes ago

Mourinho says injury behind Alli's absence

2 minutes ago

Opposition trying to make Justice Azmat Saeed's ap ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 slows worldwide but surges in Latin Ameri ..

5 minutes ago

Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Hospital Sheikhupu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.