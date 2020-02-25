IT export remittances increase by 24.71 percent

Technology and IT Enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances witnessed a surge from US $441.435 million to US $550.503 million during first six months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-December) as compared to corresponding period of the last year, projecting a growth of 24.71 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Information Technology and IT Enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances witnessed a surge from US $441.435 million to US $550.503 million during first six months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-December) as compared to corresponding period of the last year, projecting a growth of 24.71 percent.

According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, the number of PSEB registered IT & ITeS companies had risen to 2,163 as of December, 30, 2019 compared to 1,873 valid registrations as of December 2018, at a growth rate of 15.5 percent.

The PSEB facilitated five IT companies for attending Canada-Pakistan ICT Forum, held in Toronto, Canada from September 23-27, 2019 besides facilitating participation of 20 IT companies in Pakistan Tech Summit 2019 in Norway on September 25 last year, a press release said quoting the performance report.

The board helped Pakistan's IT companies participation at China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 held at Shenzhen, China on November 14 and 17 2019. It also facilitated participation of Pakistan's IT companies in Arabnet 2019, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 10-11 last year.

The PSEB facilitated participation of 20 IT companies in ITCN Asia 2019 held in Karachi in September last year.

It also organized Commercial Counselors Training session at PITAD in October last year to apprise them about the facts and potential of Pakistan's IT industry.