UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Export Remittances Increase By 24.71 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:14 PM

IT export remittances increase by 24.71 percent

Technology and IT Enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances witnessed a surge from US $441.435 million to US $550.503 million during first six months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-December) as compared to corresponding period of the last year, projecting a growth of 24.71 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Information Technology and IT Enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances witnessed a surge from US $441.435 million to US $550.503 million during first six months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-December) as compared to corresponding period of the last year, projecting a growth of 24.71 percent.

According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, the number of PSEB registered IT & ITeS companies had risen to 2,163 as of December, 30, 2019 compared to 1,873 valid registrations as of December 2018, at a growth rate of 15.5 percent.

The PSEB facilitated five IT companies for attending Canada-Pakistan ICT Forum, held in Toronto, Canada from September 23-27, 2019 besides facilitating participation of 20 IT companies in Pakistan Tech Summit 2019 in Norway on September 25 last year, a press release said quoting the performance report.

The board helped Pakistan's IT companies participation at China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 held at Shenzhen, China on November 14 and 17 2019. It also facilitated participation of Pakistan's IT companies in Arabnet 2019, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 10-11 last year.

The PSEB facilitated participation of 20 IT companies in ITCN Asia 2019 held in Karachi in September last year.

It also organized Commercial Counselors Training session at PITAD in October last year to apprise them about the facts and potential of Pakistan's IT industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology China Canada Norway Riyadh Toronto Shenzhen Saudi Arabia September October November December 2018 2019 From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Huawei RevealsHUAWEI AppGallery’s Visionto Build ..

13 seconds ago

IHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in LNG ca ..

26 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in N ..

43 minutes ago

Players expecting packed stadiums in Multan and Ra ..

44 minutes ago

Russia to Work on Road Map for CAR Diamond Market ..

39 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Nayeem spins Zimbabwe to heavy Test d ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.