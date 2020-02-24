UrduPoint.com
IT Export Remittances Increased By 24.71 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:59 PM

IT export remittances increased by 24.71 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Information Technology and IT Enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances have surged to US $550.503 million at a growth rate of 24.71 % during the first six months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-December), in comparison to US $441.435 million during same period in Financial Year 2018-19.

According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication the number of PSEB registered IT & ITeS companies has risen to 2163 as of December,30 2019 compared to 1873 valid registrations as of December 2018 at growth rate of 15.5 %.

PSEB facilitated five IT companies for attending Canada Pakistan ICT Forum, held in Toronto, Canada from September 23-27, 2019 besides facilitating participation of 20 IT companies in Pakistan Tech Summit 2019 in Norway on September 25 last year, said a press release.

PSEB organized participation of Pakistan's IT companies participation at China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 held at Shenzhen, China on Nov 14-17 2019. It also facilitated participation of Pakistan's IT companies in Arabnet 2019, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 10-11 last year.

PSEB organized participation of 20 IT companies in ITCN Asia 2019 held in Karachi in SeptemberPSEB also organized Commercial Counselors Training session at PITAD in October last year to apprise them about the facts and potential of Pakistan's IT industry in order to solicit their efforts for projecting Pakistan's IT industry as viable and feasible outsourcing destination in key international markets.

