IT Exports Increase By 35.77% In Six Months

Published January 23, 2022

IT exports increase by 35.77% in six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 35.77 percent in the first six months of the current financial year.

"ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services for the period July-December Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 have surged to the US $1.302 billion at a growth rate of 35.77% in comparison to the US $959 million during July-December FY 2020-21", said the ministry in a statement issued here on Sunday.

In December 2021, the ICT export remittances are the US $251 million at a growth rate of 28.72% when compared to US$ 195 million reported for the month of December 2020 also, $30 million higher than export remittances during the previous month November 2021.

The net exports for the period July-December FY2021-22 are US$ 972 million which is 74.65% of US$ 1.302 billion in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 681 million which was 71.01% of US$ 959 million in exports.

